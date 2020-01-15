|
|
Joseph (Pep) Matura, 97, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Schenectady in 1922 to the late Cyril and Blazena (Marecek) Matura. He was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and attended Union College through the General Electric Apprentice Program. Joseph proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War 2 in the pacific theatre. Joe worked for the General Electric for 47 years. He began his career as a machinist and retired from the Machine Apparatus Operations Unit as a manufacturing engineer. He was a member of the Knights of St. John and golfed in their league until the age of 91. A swimming enthusiast; Joe was a member of the YMCA and actively swam until the age of 97. He was also a member of the GE apprentice alumni program and GE Quarter Century Club. Joe loved his family and enjoyed all their Jersey shore and Caribbean cruise vacations. He could catch a wave with the best of them well into his 90's. He loved the outdoors and spent hours working in his garden; swimming in his son's pool where the family gathered daily and smoking a cigar on his front porch with his good friend and neighbor Mark. His most precious moments were shared with his wife Ann watching their granddaughter grow up. He was a devout person and prayer was very much a part of his life. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann Frascatore Matura, his beloved daughter, Shelley and his brother, Dr. Gerald Matura and many other relatives and friends. Joseph is survived by his son Joseph (Shelley); granddaughter, Brooke, several nieces and nephews and his good friends at Applebees and Canali's restaurants. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions can be made in Joseph's memory to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, the Schenectady City Mission or Community Hospice. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020