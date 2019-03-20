Joseph Michael Curtin, 77, loving husband, father, and "pop" passed away on March 16, 2019 following two courageous battles with cancer. Joseph was born in Waltham, MA on July 2, 1941. Joseph graduated from Waltham High School, received his bachelor's degree from St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT and his master's degree from the University of Vermont. Upon graduation from college, Joseph worked briefly at Moore Business Forms in Providence, RI, but was quickly called upon to start his career in higher education in the Alumni Office at his alma mater, St. Michael's College. After ten years at SMC, Joseph became Vice-President, and then interim President, of Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. Joseph finished his professional career as the President of the Independent College Fund of New York in Albany. Joseph is survived by his mother, Rita Curtin; his wife of 55 years, Amelia; their five children, Joseph (Lisa), Brian (Shanda), Kevin (LoriAnn), Maureen (Jeff) Brown, and Christopher (Meghan). He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Kara, Ben, Lucas, Caitlin, Emma, Christy, Devin, Alexandria, Sam, Maeve and Amelia; as well as his siblings, Rita Wall, Ken Curtin and Michael Curtin. Joseph was predeceased by his father, Joseph Francis Curtin and his brother, James. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, March 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Clement's, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Joseph's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Saratoga Hospital, especially the nurses of the ICU & 3rd floor, and Dr. Rashid. They would also like to thank the wonderful people at Hospice of Saratoga County for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory can be made to the St. Michael's Fund online at smcvt.edu or by mail to Office of Institutional Advancement, St. Michael's College, One Winooski Park, Colchester, VT 05439. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary