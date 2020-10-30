Joseph Michael Drapala passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Schenectady, New York on May 5th, 1942. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Drapala. He was educated in the Schenectady, New York school system and a graduate of the General Electric Drafting Apprentice Program in 1964. He graduated from the University of the State of New York in 1986. He was a long time employee with GE with 36 years of service. He was also a member of the New York State Army National Guard for 23 years and retired at the rank of Major. He is survived by his wife, Seena, three children; Garrett of Cary, NC, Drew-Anne of Sacramento, CA, Melissa of Minden, Nevada; four grandchildren Bryce of Cary, NC, Sophia, Graham and Dylan Duncan of Sacramento, CA; and his brother Chris of Charlton, NY. His hobbies and interests included aviation, bird watching, coin collecting, traveling and maintaining his antique vehicle. There will be a celebration of life on Lake George, NY in the summer. His desire was to have his ashes spread in the Adirondacks Mountains which he loved so much. Joe was a life member of the Society of Women Engineers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to Society of Women Engineers - Sierra Nevada Section PO Box 11003, Reno, NV 89510.



