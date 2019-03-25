Joseph Mythen Riley III, 66, died at home Thursday evening, March 21, 2019. Joe was born in Amsterdam, on September 16, 1952 to Joseph M. Riley Jr. and Mary Ann (Howlan) Riley. He attended St. Mary's Institute and graduated from Bishop Scully High School in 1970. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan College and a degree in Mortuary Science from Hudson Valley Community College. Joe owned and operated the family moving business, Riley-Fulmont Van and Storage. He was also associated with his brothers as a funeral director at Riley Mortuary, Inc. and served as Montgomery County Coroner for 35 years. Joe's passion for the sport of basketball led to a 40 year career as a well-respected high school official. Joe was a parishioner and communicant of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. He was a member of the Irish American Club, Benevolent Protective Order Elks Lodge 101 and Knights of Columbus Council 209. Joe married Karen (Murphy) Riley, at St. Mary's Church on July 8, 1989, with whom he raised four children, Kathleen, Patrick, Dennis, and Anne. Joe is survived by his wife and children; his mother, Mary Ann Riley; brothers, Frank, Patrick (Dawn), and Timothy (Lisa) and sister, MaryBeth (Riley) Musco. He is also survived by his in-laws, G. Thomas and Jaqueline Murphy; brothers in-law, Packy (Melanie) and Pudge (Rachel) Murphy; sisters in-law, Colleen (Rob) Guarino, Kelly (Sean) Joyce, Connie (Tom) Geraghty, Casey (Owen) Murphy, Bridget (Carlos) Maroquin, Megan (Joe) Drapa; 35 nieces and nephews, cousins and many life-long friends including his caring friend, Christopher "Rufus" Leonetti. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 11:15 o'clock at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Mary's Institute, 10 Kopernik Blvd. Amsterdam, NY 12010 or St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main St., Amsterdam, NY 12010. www.rileymortuaryinc.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary