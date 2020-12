Nelson Belanger, (80), passed away November 30, 2020 suddenly at his home on Glenville Terrace in Schenectady, NY. He was born on November 17, 1940 in Fort Kent, Maine. Nelson was happiest when he was surrounded by his loved ones. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He spent many years enjoying his life with Susan in Florida, going on cruises with friends. He then spent several years in North Carolina with his best friend and son, Gary Belanger. Later settled back home in NY with family. He was a good man with a heart of gold and an infectious laugh that brought joy to many. Nelson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan Belanger, daughter Michele (Tim) Monahan, daughter Diane (Mike) Sullivan, son Gary (Barb) Belanger, grandchildren Kara, Zachary, Jayson, Morgan, Thomas and Gracie, great-grandchildren Aiden and Reagan. A private graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Middlegrove Cemetery in Middlegrove, NY.



