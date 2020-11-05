I am so sorry to hear that Mr. Patane has left us. If you were family, friend, or acquaintance Joe left you with wonderful memories.

Mr. Patane was a very caring person always putting others ahead of himself. He saw the good in so many people even the ones others wrote off. Just a great guy to put it simply. I feel like Mr. Patane lived a very Rich life in the joy he brought to others.

Thanks for all you did for me Mr. Patane I will never forget.



Gary Peterson

Friend