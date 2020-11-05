Joseph P. Patane, 85, passed peacefully on Tuesday October 27th, one day shy of his birthday. He was the loving father of Joseph M. Patane of Valrico, Fl., Donna M. Patane and fiancé Jeff Modiano of Long Beach, NY and Paul Patane and his wife Ciadellys of Riverview, Florida. He is survived by his loving granddaughters, Nicolette Patane and Helena Patane, both of Tampa, Fl., and his sister Mary Potenza of Green Island, NY, niece, Lynne Gross and nephews Ted Potenza and John Potenza. In addition, Joe had a large family consisting of many cousins and was affectionately referred to as "Uncle Joe." Joe is also survived by his former spouses; Helen Marro of Troy, NY, mother of Joey and Donna and Janice Lamphron of Delmar, mother of Paul. Joe was born in Albany into a proud Italian American family. His father, the late Joseph Patane, was a hard-working Italian immigrant and his mother, the late Rose Patane, a seamstress and native of Johnstown, NY. Consequently, Joe developed a deep love and respect for his heritage and always appreciated a good Italian meal. Joe was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School in Albany and a veteran of the United States Army. Joe began his career as a Printer for the Troy Record. He went on to work in sales and enjoyed a lengthy career at DePaula Chevrolet. He retired after twenty years of service from South Colonie High School, where he touched the lives of many students and faculty alike. Additionally, Joe spent several summers working as a Security Guard at Saratoga Racetrack. Joe immensely enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was holiday celebrations, annual cousin luncheons, summers with his granddaughters, trips to New York or quality time spent in Florida. Joe looked forward to track season every year and could be seen smoking a cigar in the picnic area or sitting track side in the Clubhouse. Joe was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed listening to Mike and the Mad Dog. He had a gregarious personality and a great sense of humor; Joe could always make you laugh. His sharp wit was constantly on display and he could readily recite lines from Seinfeld. His love of music included Jazz, Frank Sinatra, and the band Chicago. Joe also had his favorite local food indulgences; a 'cob' pizza from Red Front or a stop at Ted's Fish Fry. Joe will be remembered fondly by everyone that knew him and he will be greatly missed by his family. Services were held at Newcomer Funeral Home where you can visit his legacy page. Donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.