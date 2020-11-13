Joseph P. Waters, 84, of Alplaus, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Born in Lansingburgh, NY to his late parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Miller) Waters). After graduating from Lansingburgh High School, Joseph joined the United States Navy. He proudly served his country from 1954 to 1962. He received his Associates degree from Hudson Valley Community College before studying towards his career as an Architect. Joseph was a hardworking and self made man, he worked his way up to owning his own architectural firm, Cataldo, Waters & Griffith. His firm along with partners were the architects on several popular buildings; converting Van Curler Hotel into Schenectady Community College, The Schenectady Gazette, the Ramada Inn, as well as multiple school projects. Joseph married the former, Mary-Ann Shimkus, on June 11, 1960. They were married nearly 60 years before Mary-Ann's passing in 2016. Together they raised their family in Alplaus, NY, and were very active in their community. Joseph was the former Assistant Fire Chief in Alplaus, as well as a past Kiwanis treasurer. They also took advantage of seeing the world, to places like Hawaii, Alaska and London. In his spare time, Joseph found peace in painting and collecting orchids; he was a member of the American Orchid Society. Throughout his life, he stayed active with his family; riding bikes, kayaking, sailing on Lake George, hiking and downhill skiing. Above all else, his life's most cherished memories were created with his family. Joseph was an incredible grandfather, who enjoyed spoiling his grand-daughters. To continue his memory are his children, Thomas (Kathleen) Waters, William (Kristin) Waters, and Barbara A. Waters; grandchildren, Samantha (Tyler Weaver), Molly, Kelly and Rhiannon Waters; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also predeceased by his brother, Lou Waters. A calling period will be held at Glenville Funeral Home on Monday, November 16th from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by Father Jerry Gingras. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alplaus Volunteer Fire Dept., 309 Alplaus Ave, Alplaus, NY 12008. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
