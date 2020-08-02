Mr. Joseph R. Donovan, age 90, of New Hartford, NY, formerly of Albany, NY passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 in the Cypress House at the Sitrin Health Care Center. He was born in Richmond Hill, NY on April 9, 1930, son of the late Joseph R. and Catherine E. (Blewett) Donovan. He was educated at Holy Child Jesus Elementary in Richmond Hill, Chaminade High School in Mineola, and after the family's move to Albany, NY, graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany. Joseph furthered his education earning his Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School. After graduating from law school, Joseph worked for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles for forty years until his retirement in 1993 as the departments First Assistant Counsel working closely with the NYS Legislature. During his time at DMV, he was a frequent spokesperson for the Department, travelled widely in New York State liaising with local police officials, the judiciary, and automobile dealers associations. He was made an honorary lifetime member of the NYS Magistrates Association. Joseph was deeply involved in the St. Vincent DePaul Parish in Albany, NY having served as a trustee, greeter and member of the parish council. He was a past member of the Pinehaven Country Club of Guilderland, NY and a member of the Board of Associates of the College of St. Rose, Albany, NY and the Albany Symphony, before moving to the Utica area. Joseph married the former, Marie J. Nole, on November 20, 1954 in Utica, NY. The couple settled in the Albany, NY area where they raised their family before moving to New Hartford in 2011. Joseph is survived by his two sons and their wives, Joseph R. Donovan III (Robin) of Omaha, NE and Mark R. Donovan (Kathy), New Hartford, NY. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Joseph of Boston, MA and Thomas Donovan of Erie, PA; two sisters and their families, Catherine Torre and Maureen (Albert) Ferradino both of Rotterdam, NY; a sister-in-law, Connie (Nole) Corasanti; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. His wife, Marie J. (Nole) Donovan and three brothers-in-law, Sebastiano "Sam" Torre, Angelo V. Nole & Eugene R. Corasanti and sister-in-law Angela M. Nole predeceased him. The family would like to recognize Brenda Cook, Nina Muscitelli, Olga May, Barbara Nelson and the entire staff in the Cypress House at Sitrin for the compassion and companionship they provided to Joseph. There will be no immediate services due to the current restrictions associated with COVID-19. The family will hold memorial services at an appropriate date and time in the future. In the interim, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate and remember his life in their own special way. For those wishing to express an act of kindness may consider support of the Alzheimer's Association
, the George A. Nole II Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame High School in Utica, NY, Hospice & Palliative Care or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in New Hartford, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY. For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
