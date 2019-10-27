Home

Joseph Raymond Wingle

Joseph Raymond Wingle Obituary
Joseph Raymond Wingle, 44, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Andrew and Kathleen Wingle. Joe was a lifelong area resident and was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School Class of 1992. Joe enjoyed a long career in the local auto industry, having worked for several area dealerships, including Goldstein Auto Group and most recently Fogg's Automotive where he had been employed as a Service Manager. In his free time, Joe enjoyed bowling and had bowled in several local leagues. He loved camping and fishing, especially with his sons, and spent many happy times at Frosty Acres Campground in Duanesburg. Joe, above all else, enjoyed spending time with his family and always put them first. In addition to his parents, Joe is survived by his loving wife, Terri Wingle; sons, Joseph and Anthony Wingle; sister, Angela Wingle; niece, Darlene Wingle, as well as several uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joe's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
