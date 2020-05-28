Joseph T. Ciani, 72 of Schenectady, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in New York City on September 3, 1947, he was the son of the late Joseph and Aurora (Vanover) Ciani. Joe served in the US Navy aboard the USS Massey and was Honorably Discharged in 1968. He went on to graduate from SUNY Albany with a Master's Degree in Social Work. He retired from Schenectady county and then from Macy's at Rotterdam Square. Joe was a huge supporter and fan of his NY sports teams, The Rangers, Yankees and Giants. He was an even bigger fan of cheering on his daughters sport teams. He enjoyed many trips to the ocean in Rhode Island. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Ciani. Survivors include his wife, Gail; daughters, Jillian Dodson (Richard) and Alexandra Ciani, and his granddaughter, Harper Grace. He is also survived by many special cousins; his beloved dog, Rocky; and his in-laws, William and Geraldine Rossman, Sharon, David and Sherry, Jackie and Eric, Leslie Ciani, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately amongst family. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 28, 2020.