Jospeh W Guilmette, 90, of Scotia, NY passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. Born February 19, 1929, in Albany, NY. Joseph was a lifetime resident of the area. He served 20 yrs of Service in the US Army Reserve, Albany, NY. And served in the Navy during WW2. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Scotia NY, Scotia Junior Merchants Bowling League, Past Exulted Ruler BPOE #2759, Local Moose Lodge, Local VFW Post, Rotterdam Senior Citizens, Bedrock Pool League, Moose shuffle board league, Watervliet Arsenal Flying Club, Watervliet Arsenal Apprentice Alumni, and a Boy Scout Master. Joseph is predeceased by his wife The late Josephine "Josie" (Hradil) Guilmette on September 4, 2001. He is also predeceased by his parents The late Austin and Grace (Roof) Guilmette, and Son, David Stuart Guilmette. Survivors include, Son, Steven Paul Guilmette and Daughter, Cheryl Ann Taylor, Grandfather of Dana Marie Skinner, Stephanie Guilmette, Joseph A. Guilmette, Zachary Taylor and Eric Taylor, Many nieces and nephews, Companion Shirley Canam, Second Family Lu Ann Pink, Timothy Pink and Jim Olsen. A funeral service to be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc., Scotia NY. There will be a calling hour beforehand on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial is set to be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Memory Gardens, Colonie, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 19, 2019