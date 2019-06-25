Joseph W. Jamro, 97, died on June 18, 2019 at the Schenectady Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the son of Leon and Barbara Jamro and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. He worked at General Electric before enlisting as a tail gunner in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. After flying 44 missions he was shot down over the Ploesti oil fields in Romania and was captured as a POW. For his bravery and courage he received the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, the Conspicuous Service Cross, the Air Medal and was nominated for the Silver Star. After the war he married Beverly Drozdowski, his loving wife of 68 years and they raised their family in Rotterdam. They were members of St. Adalbert's church. Joe worked as a Special Delivery letter carrier for the Schenectady Post Office. Upon retirement in 1979, he and Bev built a home in Lehigh Acres, Florida, which they enjoyed for over 20 years, returning to Schenectady in 2001. They also spent summers at their Galway Lake camp which Joe built for all of his family to enjoy. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Ted Jamro, and sisters, Helen Nielsen and Jean Gestwick. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Warzala of Schenectady and Barbara Brandone and devoted son-in-law, Anthony Brandone of Ballston Lake; grandchildren, Norah Hoefer and husband, Tim of Clifton Park, Amanda Brandone and husband, Sean Tucker of Bethlehem, PA, Joseph Warzala of Schenectady and John Warzala of Cincinnati, OH; great-grandsons, Ethan and Colin Hoefer, and several nieces and nephews. Besides being remembered as a decorated war hero, Joe was also a hero to his family and friends. The strength of his love was ever present. He was a devoted husband who provided constant care for his disabled wife throughout their married life. He was a dedicated nurturing father and grandfather who inspired his family with his strong work ethic, positive attitude and wonderful sense of humor. He was happiest with a hammer in his hand and could make so much from so little. Always the eternal optimist, he overcame many obstacles to make life better for his family. Joe's family would like to thank the staff at Schenectady Center for all their support, care and patience. Special thanks to Maha, Erin and Kristin and Jessica for their professional, compassionate and respectful care which was much appreciated. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Joe in a special way may mail contributions to Leatherstocking Honor Flight, PO Box 621, Cobleskill, NY 12043 or donate online at leatherstockinghonorflight.org. Online remembrances may be made at deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary