, 92, Maryknoll Missioner To Peru Father Joseph W. Kowalczyk died on December 15, 2019, at Phelps Memorial Hospital, Tarrytown, NY. He was 92 years old and a Maryknoll priest for 58 years. Joseph William Kowalczyk was born in Schenectady, NY on March 22, 1927, to Joseph and Stefania Kaczmarczyk Kowalczyk. Father Kowalczyk is survived by his brother George Kowalczyk, of Hanover, PA; two sisters, Blanche Prudent of Fort Smith, AR and Regina Weishet of Naples, FL; and several nieces and nephews He was predeceased by his sister, Emily Grzybowski of Schenectady, NY. He was a parishioner at St. Adalbert's Church. Joseph attended Draper Grammar School and graduated from Draper High School in 1943. During the World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in August 1946. Resuming his studies, he graduated from Union College in June 1948 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He worked for the General Electric Company for six years. In June 1954, he joined Maryknoll, and he was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 1961, and assigned to the Peru Region. After 20 years in Peru, Father Kowalczyk returned to the U.S. until January of 1985 when he returned to Peru. From June 1996 to the end of 1997, he served as Vicar General under Bishop Hugo Garaycoa in the Diocese of Tacna and Moquegua. In March 2002, Father Kowalczyk was given retirement status with residency in the Maryknoll Residence in Los Altos, CA, where he lived and served part time on Mission Promotion appeals and as Spiritual Director. In June 2014, Father moved to the Society Center at Maryknoll, NY. In 2019, Father Kowalczyk was appointed to the Pastoral Visitors Team. A Rosary and wake service will be held at 4 p.m. on December 22, 2019, in the Holy Spirit Chapel at the Maryknoll Society Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., and will be concelebrated in Queen of Apostles Chapel. Burial followed in Maryknoll Society Cemetery with Father Raymond Finch conducting the graveside service.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019