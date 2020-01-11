|
Josephine A. DeMichele, age 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center, Schenectady, NY. Josephine was born in Palermo, Italy and arrived as a young girl through Ellis Island in 1927 to the US. She spent most of her youth in Utica, NY. This is where she met her husband of 60 years, Dominick J. DeMichele. As a GE employee, he and Josephine moved to Schenectady and raised four children in Woodlawn. She was an active member of Saint Paul the Apostle Church and was known to organize member activities for the Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of America. Through the years, she was involved in school parents' clubs at Paige School and Notre Dame- Bishop Gibbons. Josephine was known in the community for her 35 years of working the polls on Election Day. Many friends and colleagues recognized her for her hospitality and Italian Cuisine. Josephine was an avid card player, enjoyed going to casinos and Saratoga. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Josephine is lovingly remembered by her family: Robert (son) & Pamela DeMichele of Broomfield, CO; William (son) DeMichele & Jen Ferguson, Chestertown, NY; Elizabeth (daughter) Sheppard, Cogdill & Phillip Cogdill, Marana, AZ. Grandchildren: Keith & Christine DeMichele, Scotia, NY; Mark & Stephanie DeMichele, Johnstown, NY; Gregory DeMichele, Denver, CO; Trent & Meghan DeMichele, Denver, CO; Kira (Cogdill) & Christopher Van Ooteghem, Raleigh, NC. Great-Grandchildren: Ryan & Julia Van Ooteghem and Nicolas DeMichele. Preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Nancy and Michael Pedone, her husband, Dominick J. DeMichele and son, Dominick R. DeMichele. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13th at St Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady. Burial will be at Memory Gardens on Tuesday, Jan. 14th at 10 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020