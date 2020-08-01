Josephine A. Gilheany, 88, of Yorktown Lane, died peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her devoted children and Granddaughter, L.C. Rose, on July 29, 2020. Born in Schenectady on April 12, 1932, Josephine was the daughter of the late Patrick and Elsie Madden. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, class of 1950. Josephine worked as a secretary for General Electric in Schenectady for a short time after high school before marrying the love of her life, Tom, on April 25, 1954. She became a stay-at-home Mom for a time, then waitressed for a few years at Panza's and the Clifton Knolls Country Club before joining the NYS Department of Tax and Finance in 1976, where she worked until retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks Ladies Auxiliary, the Mechanicville-Stillwater, Halfmoon, and Malta Senior Citizens, the Stillwater Historical Society and the Ramblin Roses. At home, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, cryptoquotes, reading, and baking (from scratch). Josephine was also a longtime member of All Saints on the Hudson Parish. Josephine was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Thomas J. Gilheany who passed in 2006 and her sisters, Mary Hoar and Sarah Marcello. Survivors include her son Thomas (Lorraine) Gilheany, Jr. of Eagle River, AK, and two daughters Kathleen (Ray) Kotary of Colonie and Jodie Gilheany of Mechanicville, four grandchildren, L.C. Rose, Ellie Jo, Shylynn and Annie Gilheany, great grandchildren Douglas, River and Lorraine as well as her sisters, Kay Mikus and Margie (Paul) Anderson, brother Patrick Madden and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville on Monday from 10AM - NOON with a funeral home service to follow starting at NOON. During all services, masks will be required and social distancing procedures will be in place. Interment at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Rd, Greenfield Center, NY 12833 in loving memory of Josephine Gilheany.