Josephine A. "Jo" Wierzbowska, 94, of Amsterdam, New York, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam. She was born February 18, 1925 in Amsterdam, New York, a daughter of the late Maryan and Katarzyna Pisarek Wierzbowski. A lifelong resident, she was a graduate of St. Stanislaus School and Wilbur H. Lynch High School - Class of 1942. She received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education at the University of Michigan; a Master of Science in Physical Education at Syracuse University; a Master of Science in Library Science and a Master of Arts in Russian Language and Literature at the State University at Albany. She completed additional courses at Syracuse University, Siena College and State University at Albany. She was a recipient of a graduate scholarship at Syracuse, New York State Grants for Russian Studies at Syracuse; NFDA Grants at San Francisco State College: Indiana University and the USSR. Jo, fondly called "Miss Whiz" by her students first taught Physical Education in Amsterdam. She then taught at American High School in Yokahama, Japan and traveled the Orient (1954-56). Next Jo accepted a position in Manheim, Germany which provided her an opportunity to travel Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She returned to the United States and began her career at Scotia-Glenville High School as a Teacher of Physical Education and as Librarian before retiring. Miss Wierzbowska was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and served as President of the parish council as well as other capacities such as Lector. She cataloged and re-arranged the resources of the St. Stanislaus School library and initiated the artifacts committee raising funds for the school. She was named "Woman of the Year" by the city of Amsterdam in 1985 and by the Amsterdam Mohawk Valley Business and Professional Women's Club in 1996. She served on the Amsterdam Recreation Commission organizing activities. in addition, she was a member of the Amsterdam Board of Education for 15 years serving as President and Vice-President, member of the Minority Affairs Committee and the Legislative Network of the New York State Boards Association. Jo was a member of Pi Lambda Theta and Delta Kappa Gamma international honor societies for women in education. Jo was proud of her Polish heritage and promoted Polish culture at every opportunity. In so doing, she was a charter member and President of the American Polonaise Society in Amsterdam and was Vice President of the Polish-American Congress Central District of New York. She had a segment on the radio during the former WCSS Polka Party where she delivered weekly bilingual sketches on Polish history, arts and culture. Miss Wierzbowska is survived by her family. John Wierzbowski, Connecticut, Mark (Jodi) Wierzbowski, Wilmington, Delaware, Cathy (Art) Wierzbowski-Cohen, Wilmington, Delaware, Paul (Jan) Ferguson, Ohio and Eleanor Ann Ferguson, New Hampshire; sister-in-law, Marylou Wierzbowski; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends including Tess Haberek. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Angela Ferguson, by her brother, Stanley Wierzbowski and great niece, Jana. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, Cornell Street, Amsterdam, New York with Rev. O. Robert De Martinis, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 46 Cornell Street, Amsterdam, New York or to the Walter Elwood Museum, 100 Church Street, Amsterdam, New York 12010. Arrangements are by the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home, 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, New York. Please submit online condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019