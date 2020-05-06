Josephine Ann Vergine Sifo
Josephine Ann Vergine Sifo, 91, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Rotterdam with her loving family by her side. Born in Schenectady, Josephine was the daughter of the late James and Maryann Antonelli Vergine. Josephine was a very active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and its Rosary Society for over 70 years. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively. Josephine also was a very creative person; she had a gift for floral arrangements and crafts. In addition to her parents, Josephine was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Vincent A. Sifo, who died in 2005 and her five brothers, Larry, John, Andy, Jimmy and Petey Vergine. She is survived by her children, Margaret Sifo Catellier, Joann Sifo Benson, George Sifo, Christine Kress Gage, nine grandchildren, David (Jenny) Catellier, Marc (Lauren) Catellier, Gina Sifo, Brent Sifo, Guthrie Benson, Grace Rose Benson, Carter-Beau Benson, Jimmy Gage, Alex Gage, her great-grandson, Luca Vincent Catellier and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances, a Memorial Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Church will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Josephine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.
St. Paul the Apostle Church
