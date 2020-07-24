1/
Josephine Christina (Patillo) Ragozzino
1929 - 2020
Josephine Ragozzino, 91, died July 20, 2020. Born on May 11, 1929 in Paterson, NJ to Angelo and Rose (Rago) Petillo. Josephine attended St. Bonaventure HS in Paterson, NJ. On October 15, 1929, she married Carl J. Ragozzino, Sr. of Schenectady, NY. They relocated to Wayne, NJ in 1963. Widowed in 1978, she relocated to Indianapolis, IN. Josephine was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister, Madeline. Survivors include her sons, Carl J. Ragozzino, Jr., Joseph J. (Linda) Ragozzino; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Daniel, Andrew, Elise and four great grandchildren. She had a good life and will be missed. All services will be private. Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Josephine was a kind and caring woman. My mom and she were good friends many long years ago when she and her family lived in Schenectady, NY. I remember her as a wonderful generous person both to my mom and our family over the years they lived near us. God be with her family at this time. Our prayers are with you all.
Cheryl (Maliszewski) Armstrong
Friend
