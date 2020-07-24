Josephine Ragozzino, 91, died July 20, 2020. Born on May 11, 1929 in Paterson, NJ to Angelo and Rose (Rago) Petillo. Josephine attended St. Bonaventure HS in Paterson, NJ. On October 15, 1929, she married Carl J. Ragozzino, Sr. of Schenectady, NY. They relocated to Wayne, NJ in 1963. Widowed in 1978, she relocated to Indianapolis, IN. Josephine was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister, Madeline. Survivors include her sons, Carl J. Ragozzino, Jr., Joseph J. (Linda) Ragozzino; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily, Daniel, Andrew, Elise and four great grandchildren. She had a good life and will be missed. All services will be private. Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN, has been entrusted with arrangements.