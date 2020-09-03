1/1
Josephine Coblish Kitler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Kitler, 96, of Schenectady, and Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Stillwater, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Comorski Coblish. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, and attended Union College. She was a secretary at the General Electric Company, for 43 years. Josephine was a member of the Church of St. Adalbert and an officer, founder, and kitchen manager of the Pulaski Club in Holiday, Florida. She loved Polka music, dancing, bingo, scratch offs and going to casinos. She will especially be remembered for making her amazing Golabki. Josephine was predeceased by her husband, John Kitler, brothers, Frank (Irene), Edward (Josephine), and John Coblish. She is survived by her beloved sister, Helen (late John) Madden, brother, Steve (Kathy) Coblish, sister-in-law, Mary Coblish and several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Frisoni officiating. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Josephine in a special way may make a contribution to the Sisters of the Resurrection, 35 Boltwood Ave., Castleton-on-Hudson, NY 12033. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Delegge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved