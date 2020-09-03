Josephine A. Kitler, 96, of Schenectady, and Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Stillwater, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Amelia Comorski Coblish. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School, and attended Union College. She was a secretary at the General Electric Company, for 43 years. Josephine was a member of the Church of St. Adalbert and an officer, founder, and kitchen manager of the Pulaski Club in Holiday, Florida. She loved Polka music, dancing, bingo, scratch offs and going to casinos. She will especially be remembered for making her amazing Golabki. Josephine was predeceased by her husband, John Kitler, brothers, Frank (Irene), Edward (Josephine), and John Coblish. She is survived by her beloved sister, Helen (late John) Madden, brother, Steve (Kathy) Coblish, sister-in-law, Mary Coblish and several nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Frisoni officiating. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Josephine in a special way may make a contribution to the Sisters of the Resurrection, 35 Boltwood Ave., Castleton-on-Hudson, NY 12033. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
.