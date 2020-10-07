1/
Josephine Fazzone
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Fazzone, 92, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Rotterdam, NY to Anthony and Felicia Russo. Josephine worked as a secretary at the Silver Haven Nursing Home in Rotterdam for many years. She enjoyed holiday cooking, spending time with her family, and being outdoors tending to her flowers. She also loved stylish clothes, shoes and fashion. Everyone who met her commented on how fashionable she was. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Fazzone, Sr and her siblings Frank Russo, Virginia LaMalfa and Robert Russo. Josephine is survived by her son Joseph Fazzone, Jr (Ruthanne); brother Americo Russo (Lorraine); sister in law Mary Ellen Russo; niece Felicia Cataldo (Rick) great nieces Michelle Hebden (Travis), Kelly Cataldo and Lauren Flanders (Ken); four great great nieces Madison, Arianna, Isadora and Aurora, one great great nephew Jasper, and several additional nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Josephine may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armer Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved