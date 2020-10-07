Josephine Fazzone, 92, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Rotterdam, NY to Anthony and Felicia Russo. Josephine worked as a secretary at the Silver Haven Nursing Home in Rotterdam for many years. She enjoyed holiday cooking, spending time with her family, and being outdoors tending to her flowers. She also loved stylish clothes, shoes and fashion. Everyone who met her commented on how fashionable she was. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Fazzone, Sr and her siblings Frank Russo, Virginia LaMalfa and Robert Russo. Josephine is survived by her son Joseph Fazzone, Jr (Ruthanne); brother Americo Russo (Lorraine); sister in law Mary Ellen Russo; niece Felicia Cataldo (Rick) great nieces Michelle Hebden (Travis), Kelly Cataldo and Lauren Flanders (Ken); four great great nieces Madison, Arianna, Isadora and Aurora, one great great nephew Jasper, and several additional nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Josephine may be made to the American Cancer Society
