Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Loubris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Grabkowski Loubris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Grabkowski Loubris Obituary
Josephine Grabkowski Loubris, 98, formerly of Eastern Ave., passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Helen (Kazmierczak) Grabkowski. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and Spencer Business College. Josephine worked at Ellis Hospital in the Radiology Dept. as a transcriptionist for 28 years. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, and the GE Women's Club, GEAA, and enjoyed traveling. Josephine was the beloved sister of Loretta Grabkowski, and the lates, Edward (Evelyn), Stephen (Laddie) Grabkowski, Clara (William) DeStefano, and Stella (William) Svetlik. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family wishes to Thank the staff of Ellis Hospital Residential and Rehabilitation Center for the many years of care of JoJo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now