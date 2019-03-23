Josephine Grabkowski Loubris, 98, formerly of Eastern Ave., passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Valentine and Helen (Kazmierczak) Grabkowski. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and Spencer Business College. Josephine worked at Ellis Hospital in the Radiology Dept. as a transcriptionist for 28 years. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, and the GE Women's Club, GEAA, and enjoyed traveling. Josephine was the beloved sister of Loretta Grabkowski, and the lates, Edward (Evelyn), Stephen (Laddie) Grabkowski, Clara (William) DeStefano, and Stella (William) Svetlik. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family wishes to Thank the staff of Ellis Hospital Residential and Rehabilitation Center for the many years of care of JoJo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary