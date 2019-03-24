|
Josephine Grabkowski Loubris, 98, formerly of Eastern Ave., passed away on March 18, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019