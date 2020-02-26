|
Josephine Milano (Ricupero), 86, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Locri, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta (Cinanni) Ricupero. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip Milano Sr. and sisters, Teresa Daniele and Carmella Martin. Josephine is survived by her children, Linda Bleser (Jud), Philip Milano (Kathleen), and Peter Milano (Linda); her grandchildren, Michael Bleser (Marsha), Lauren Bleser, Sara Benson (Matthew), Luke Milano (Corrine Coughlin), Matthew Milano, Nicholas Milano (Jeremy), and Tiffany Roese (Justin); her great grandchildren, Cadence and Harmony Bleser, Caelyn and Liam Benson, Jace and Everett Roese, as well as her sister, Anna Marie Tice and brother, Frank Ricupero (Patti). She retired from the New York State Police Academy and was a member of the Rotterdam Elks Lodge, the Rotterdam Senior Citizens, and the Florida Association of Retired NYS Troopers. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, NY 12189. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rt. 9W, Glenmont, NY. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020