Josephine P. Sarbanes, 89, of Rotterdam, passed September 4, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany to the late Attilio and Theresa Agostino Massamo, Josephine grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. She received her Infant Care Certificate from the Brady Hospital in Albany and was employed at St. Clare's Hospital for 10 years. Josephine was a longtime member of St. Luke's Church and it's Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, working outdoors and was an avid quilter. In addition to her parents, Josephine was also predeceased by her beloved husband, George C. Sarbanes, who died in July of 1994; her step mother, Amelia Cocca Massamo and her sister, Theresa Lanza. She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. Sarbanes of Rotterdam and Diane T. Sarbanes of Willmington, NC; her sister, Mary Caccamo of Albany; her niece and nephews, John (Patricia) Caccamo, Arthur Caccamo, Teresa A. Jusino (Francis C. Henry)and Vincent (Mary) Lanza; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St. Burial will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019