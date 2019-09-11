Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Luke's Catholic Church
1241 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
1241 State St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Sarbanes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine P. Sarbanes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine P. Sarbanes Obituary
Josephine P. Sarbanes, 89, of Rotterdam, passed September 4, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany to the late Attilio and Theresa Agostino Massamo, Josephine grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. She received her Infant Care Certificate from the Brady Hospital in Albany and was employed at St. Clare's Hospital for 10 years. Josephine was a longtime member of St. Luke's Church and it's Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, working outdoors and was an avid quilter. In addition to her parents, Josephine was also predeceased by her beloved husband, George C. Sarbanes, who died in July of 1994; her step mother, Amelia Cocca Massamo and her sister, Theresa Lanza. She is survived by her daughters, Linda M. Sarbanes of Rotterdam and Diane T. Sarbanes of Willmington, NC; her sister, Mary Caccamo of Albany; her niece and nephews, John (Patricia) Caccamo, Arthur Caccamo, Teresa A. Jusino (Francis C. Henry)and Vincent (Mary) Lanza; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St. Burial will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.