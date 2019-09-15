Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clare's Church
Colonie, NY
Josephine P. Zimmerman

Josephine P. Zimmerman Obituary
Josephine P. Zimmerman, 87, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence. Beloved Mother of Donna, Keith, Jeffrey (Terry) and Leonard H. "Chip" (Tammi) Zimmerman and Noelle Hamel (Bob). She is also survived by 2 siblings, four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Clare's Church, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Josephine's family on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Albany. For more information, to leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
