Josephine "Jodi" Parisi, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her family. Jodi was born in Boston, MA to the late Michael and Anne Rudvilovitch. After her schooling, Jodi went on to work for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. She worked there until her retirement in 1988. A longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Jodi was a member of their Women's Society, church choir and the Mt. Carmel Seniors. She was also very active in many church activities including the Festa. Jodi was a gifted seamstress, making her own clothing and wedding gown and gowns for close friends. She loved animals of all kinds and especially loved travelling all over with her husband, Nick. She was especially fond of their Turning Stone trips and their winters in California. Jodi leaves behind her beloved husband of 68 years, Nicholas J. Parisi, loving sons, Joseph Parisi (Margaret) and Michael Parisi (Donna Micheli), cherished granddaughters, Michelle Parisi and Kiersten Spain (Josh), and three great grandsons, Evan, Benjamin and Ryan. She also leaves behind her nieces, Arleen Hermanson and Joyce Palmer. Besides her parents, Jodi was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Hermanson, Anna Demers, Bronsie Raule, Stella Rudvilovitch, Peter Rudvilovitch and John Rudvilovitch. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 8th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at the address above. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 6, 2019