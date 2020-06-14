Josephine Rose Cavallaro, age 93, peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Teresian House Center for the Elderly. Born in Schenectady, Josephine was the daughter of the late Demetrio and Rose Dascola. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and was a long time hairdresser, owning her own beauty shop. She was married to the late Anthony Cavallaro for 69.5 years. Josephine was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Peace and an active member of Home Bureau, LORE, Red Hats, Rotterdam Senior Citizens and a Proctors volunteer. She enjoyed crafts, reading, traveling, and especially working with children. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Fritzen (Cliff) of Amsterdam, NY and her son, Dr. William Cavallaro (Donna) of Altamont, NY, her grandchildren; Eric and Nick Fritzen, Katrina Cutting (Brud), Cliff Fritzen Jr., Kristen Waters (William), 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Burial will take place at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Josephine's memory to The Alzheimer's Association or the Activity Department at the Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care she received at the Teresian House. To leave a message or memory for the family please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.