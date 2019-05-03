Miss Josephine Valerina Mareno, 96, of William Street, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at The Iroquois Nursing Home, Jamesville, NY after a brief illness. Born in Mechanicville, NY on May 22, 1922, daughter of the late Anthony and Concetta (Posello) Mareno, Josephine ("Josie") was a life-long resident of Mechanicville and a lifelong faithful, communicant of the Assumption-St. Paul Church. Josie attended Mechanicville schools and worked at the former Korell Dress Company for many years. Later she was employed by The Mechanicville Price-Chopper Grocery Store, retiring from that employment. First and foremost, Josie enjoyed her own kitchen, where she excelled in Italian meals and desserts. She and her sisters Mary and Lucy were inseparable, living and traveling together and well-known throughout the city, always generous in helping others. She enjoyed spending time with family and a wide circle of friends right until the time of her death, with laughter a common theme around her table. Survivors include her niece, Maria Pafundi Russell (Richard Russell) of Fayetteville, NY; nephew, Joseph A. Pafundi (Helene) of Saratoga Springs, NY; and two grandnephews, Mathieu Pafundi of New York City and Nicola Pafundi of Saratoga Springs. Other valued relatives are Mary Matthews of Schenectady, NY; Carmelo Posello of Fairport, NY; and Lorraine Luciano of Mechanicville. Also left to mourn her loss is her Goddaughter, AnneMarie Gibson and her inseparable and caring aides: Eileen Callahan Kearns, Diane Yetto and Mena Balgobin. Josie was predeceased by two brothers, Frank and Salvatore Mareno; and three sisters, Mary G. Mareno, Anna R. Mareno Pafundi and Lucy C. Mareno. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday May 4th at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson South Church, 121 North Main Street, Mechanicville, NY 12118, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the Mass, from 9 to 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to the Fr. Joe Scerbo Memorial Fund, 52 William Street, Mechanicville, NY 12118, in loving memory of Josephine V. Mareno. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 3, 2019