Joshua Eric Richards, 34, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Phoenix, Arizona on December 27, 2019. Joshua was born in Schenectady, NY on September 16, 1985. Joshua attended Mohonasen schools, graduating in 2003. In 2007, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Cobleskill in Plant Science. Joshua held many positions throughout the years. He was currently employed as a crew leader for Diamond Back Billiards and Entertainment in Arizona. Joshua loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, snowboarding, and hiking. He also loved attending concerts, especially the Phish and Moe Concerts. Joshua was instrumental in rescuing dogs off the streets of Phoenix. Joshua is survived by his maternal parents, Philip and Sharon DiVietro, father, David Anderson, a sister, Jacqueline DiVietro, his grandmothers, Roselyn Richards and Marilyn DiVietro. Joshua was also survived by his beloved aunts and uncles, Sandi King, Walter Richards, Brian & Pam Richards, Teri & Peter Muscanelli, Lisa & Steve Karandy, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Richards and Frank DiVietro, and great-grandmother, Helene Richards. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant Street, Schenectady on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020