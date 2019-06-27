June 24, 2019 - It is with tremendous sorrow that we share the loss of our beloved son, Joshua Gaetano Nasci. Born June 8, 1984, Ogdensburg, NY, a 2002 graduate of Galway Central Schools and a 2005 graduate of SUNY Alfred. He is remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, and best friend anyone could ask for. Joshua was an avid fisherman, hunter, hiker and all around outdoorsman. He became an honorary member of the Shanty Brook Hunting Club after he bravely took a leap of faith and moved himself and his treasures to Kentucky to begin his journey of life. He lived his dreams to the fullest extent including the recent purchase of an eleven-acre parcel in Hillsboro, KY where he made his home with his love of life, Ali Parker. Joshua is survived by his mother and step-dad, Kimberly (Kellogg) and Pierre Denis; his father and step-mother, John and Susan Nasci of Rome, NY; his brother, Gaetano Nasci; his sister, Aubrey (Jake Barrett) Nasci; his beautiful partner in life, Ali Parker; grandparents, John Kellogg, Shirley Nasci and Jean Molloy; several aunts, uncles and cousins; all of whom he cherished with love and open arms. A hard working skilled machinist, an honest man full of integrity and passion with an infectious smile, laugh, twinkling blue eyes and all around love for all people and things living will be sorely missed. In honor of our Joshua, a Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 1 p.m. at the family's home in Galway, NY. Please join with us and bring a lawn chair or two. All are welcome! For directions, contact Pierre at [email protected] or Kimberly at [email protected] The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in honor of Joshua to the - Asthma Research or The Federated Church of Orleans, MA UCC. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary