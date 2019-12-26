The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Resources
Joshua J. Hosier Obituary
Joshua J. Hosier, 27, of Schenectady passed away suddenly on Sunday December 22, 2019 at home. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Raymond Hosier and Deanne Van Vranken. He was employed as a roofer for B and B Roofing Company in Schenectady. Joshua was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Hosier and Nicholas Fioriti. Besides his parents, Joshua is survived by two sisters, Krystal Gauvin (Kevin) of Rotterdam and Carmella Phelps of Schenectady, four brothers, Nicholas Stevens of Rotterdam, Raymond M. Hosier of Schenectady, Jessie Hosier of Schenectady and Dakota Hosier of Schenectady. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Diane Van Vranken and Audrey Ennis; his step mother, Chantell Bertrand of Schenectady; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Joshua's life will be Sunday December 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joshua's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Avenue Scotia, NY 12302. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
