|
|
Joy W. Read, 88, died peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville, New York. She was born on August 3, 1931 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Lloyd J. and Margaret (Carhart) Wertman. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1949 and went on to earn a business certificate from the Berkshire Business College in 1951. Joy had a successful career in administration and staffing at the General Electric Company in Pittsfield and Schenectady. She married James Arlen Read, Jr. on June 22, 1953 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Pittsfield. After moving to Schenectady they raised two children, David Scott, 57, and Elizabeth Cole, 55. In her later years, Joy worked as a real estate agent for Welbourne and Purdy Realty and expanded her role to managing third party corporate home sales before retiring in 1994, coinciding with the birth of her first grandchild. Being retired, Nana Read took full advantage of spending lots of time with both of her grandchildren, Sarah and Michael. She also spent time enjoying her favorite avocations of reading a good mystery and gardening. Joy was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Cooley, her husband, James, and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Lisa Read in Glenville, their two children, and her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Joseph Fitzgerald in Queensbury, New York. Reflecting on her life, her family felt that, 'Joy was a proudly independent woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.' Joy's wishes were that no services be held. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations in her honor to Community Hospice at 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY or the - Northeastern NY Chapter. Online condolences may be made to glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019