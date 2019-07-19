Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Joyce A. Beaugy


1943 - 2019
Joyce A. Beaugy Obituary
Joyce A. Beaugy passed away on July 10, 2019. She was born on December 17, 1943 daughter of the late Angelo and Concetta Barone. Joyce graduated from Linton High School in 1961. She worked as a dental lab technician in a dental lab for 40+ years where she was highly skilled in this profession and extremely well liked by her co-workers. She was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel church of Schenectady for many years, and she loved participating in the annual Italian festivals. She was a loving mother of two, and grandmother, and was extremely proud to see her grandson, Joshua Beaugy, graduate from Scotia high school this past June. She is survived by her children, Paul Beaugy and his wife, Marie Beaugy, Eric Beaugy and his fiancé, Joanna Dewey; grandson, Joshua Beaugy of Scotia and Thomas Beaugy of Northville; and several other cousins. A special thanks to cousin, Shirley Robare of Schenectady, who was Joyce's primary care taker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Barone. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be held privately at Cyril and Method Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 19, 2019
