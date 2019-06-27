Joyce B. Crossman, 90, of Schenectady, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home where she had been a resident. Born on November 28, 1928 in Elizabethtown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helene (Sayre) Burpee. Joyce received her associate's degree from Albany Business College in 1947 and then went on to pursue a career as the Assistant Registrar at the North Country Community College in Saranac Lake. Joyce was a classy, caring and friendly neighbor, who would always welcome new neighbors with a fresh plate of cookies. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, singing at weddings, camping at the family camp in Lewis, NY and feeding any chipmunks that would come by. During World War II, Joyce volunteered as a civilian aircraft spotter. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Frederick Crossman, who passed away January 24, 2018. Survivors include her cherished daughter, Lois Mills of Niskayuna; her grandchildren, Courtney Pettis of Galway, Jay (Lubica) Mills of Charlton, Derek Mills of Rock Island, TN and Kamila (Carl) Wheeler of Burnt Hills; treasured cousin, Janet Cross of Elizabethtown, NY and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 12 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be made the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. The family would like to thank the entire Kingsway Community for the excellent care, love and support that was given to Joyce and her family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary