Joyce DiLorenzo, of St. Johnsville, NY, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in St. Johnsville on May 7, 1929, Joyce Greene was the only child of Harold and Kathleen Harrod Greene. She graduated from St. Johnsville Central School in 1947 and attended the First Methodist Church. Joyce completed secretarial studies in Utica, NY and subsequently worked in the office at the Palatine Dye Company in St. Johnsville until 1957 when she married Alphonse Andrew DiLorenzo, whom she met on the dance floor at Sherman's in Caroga Lake. Following their marriage, they moved to Oswego, NY where Joyce worked and helped Al to complete his Bachelor of Science in education. Joyce and Al then moved to Schenectady where Al taught at the Schalmont School District for thirty-two years and Joyce raised and nurtured her family. Joyce became active in the 2F club and the Senior Citizens Group when she and Al moved back to St. Johnsville in 1991. Joyce enjoyed her vintage cookbooks, cooking for her family and friends and dancing. She also looked forward to enjoying the Saratoga race track with her husband. Joyce was predeceased by her parents; her stepfather, C. Curtis Lull, and her step brother, George Lull and step-sister, Barbara McClelland. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother and is survived by Al, her husband of 61 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Alison; her son, Jay and his wife, Jessica. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to the Masonic Lodge), 20 Bridge Street, St. Johnsville, NY 518-568-7040 with Reverend Hans Drews, officiating. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from the hours of 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be arranged for the spring at the St. Johnsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a memorial donation to a . Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019