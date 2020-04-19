|
Joyce B. Kilb, 87, (formerly of Glenville), passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born on February 7, 1933 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, daughter of the late William G. and Laura M. (Rathfelder) Brown. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene P. Kilb, in 1988. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Alice Berry and Ellen Collins, and brother Roy Brown. Joyce is survived by her children, Brian Kilb, Paula (David) Roberts, and Norman (Susan) Kilb, and was the proud grandmother to Eugenie Kilb, Christopher Roberts, Samuel Kilb and Maxwell Kilb. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. At an early age, Joyce had a passion for music and began her study of music at the University of Cincinnati College of Music, excelling in voice performance and classical piano, before leaving her studies to get married. She enjoyed a variety of pursuits through the years including performing with the Pashley Players, singing in the church choir, and being an Avon Representative and achieving President's Club membership. Joyce also had a creative touch, making holidays special with her unique and beautiful handmade decorations, as well as her baked creations of German stollen bread and prized fruit cake. Joyce's love and devotion extended beyond her family to a fondness for all animals, especially her pet cats, who were her faithful companions for many years. Family would like to thank the outstanding staff of Park Creek Assisted Living and Buffalo Hospice for their loving care and attention. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Joyce's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady or Hospice of Buffalo. A private burial service will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery under the care of Glenville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020