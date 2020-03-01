|
Joyce E. Ausfeldt, 58 years old, passed away from metastatic cancer on Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Grand Nursing home in Altamont, NY. Joyce was a lifelong Schenectady County resident. She graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1979 and post-graduation, she attended Schenectady Community College. Early on, Joyce was a secretary at the NY State Police Academy in Albany, NY. She had a passion for crocheting and worked tirelessly on her projects. She donated hats to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, baby blankets and outfits to young mothers in need, throws and blankets for family members, and personal items to her caregivers over the years. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Kathryn Ausfeldt of Rotterdam, NY, and her brother, David Ausfeldt of Rotterdam, NY. Joyce is survived by her siblings, Michael Ausfeldt of West Palm Beach, FL, Kathy Parks (Bob) of Schenectady, NY, and Sheryl Vitch of Rotterdam, NY. She is also survived by her son, Garrett Ausfeldt (Eiko), of Bellevue, WA, and her only grandson, Edward Ausfeldt. There will be a private burial at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020