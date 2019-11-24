|
Joyce Eileen Taber, 83, passed away Friday November 22, 2019. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of Walter and Lillian Pfaffenbach Pike. Most of her life Joyce was a loving housewife and mother. For about 10 years she ran her own daycare which she truly enjoyed. Joyce enjoyed doing crafts and watching old movies. She will be remembered most for the love of her family. Her husband Kenneth Taber passed away in 1996. She is survived by her two children; William (Debbie) Taber and Marie (the late Peter) Brink. Two grandchildren; Rebekah (Shane) Savola and Matthew Brink. Her siblings; Walter Pike Jr., and Betty Pike Williams. Joyce is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband Joyce was predeceased by her two brothers; Richard Pike, Edward Pike and her two sisters; Leona Pike and Doris Pike Costello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul the Apostle Church 2733 Albany St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's memory to Operation At Ease PO Box 9156, Schenectady, NY 12309. To leave a message or condolence for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019