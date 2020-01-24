|
|
(Annie) Joyce Fort Gorsin Pogorzelski (87) passed away peacefully with family by her side, at her home in Delanson, NY, Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020. Joyce was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1932 in Middlefield, NY to Walter Boyd Fort and Helen Marie Layman. Having had polio and scarlet fever as a 2 year old, Joyce still managed to raise four children and was a "Mom" to many more. She was a beautiful force to be reckoned with. Joyce raised German Shepherds for 9 years and worked as a key punch operator for NY State for a few years. Joyce loved animals and enjoyed crafting. She was quite an entrepreneur. Joyce is survived by her children, John and (Peg) Gorsin, Tom and (Nikki) Pogorzelski, Mary and (Bobby) Cash; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also many other friends and close friends Pauline and Jim Petteys, and Joyce's beloved cat, Katie. Joyce was preceded in death by her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Stanley C. Pogorzelski, her first husband, John D. Gorsin of Dorloo, her son, Stanley R. (Grace) and several siblings. Family will receive visitors Fri. and Sat. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and there will be a celebration of her life Aug 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. following the Fort-Layman family reunion at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart and Lung Assoc. and the local ASPCA. Condolences and memories may be shared at whitevanburenfh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020