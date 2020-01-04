|
Joyce (Peryea) Grattan passed away peacefully in Scotia on December 31, 2019 at age 82 after an arduous battle with dementia. A woman whose strong will was only matched by her quick wit and deep generosity, her family takes comfort in that she is now free of her earthly burdens to continue dancing, playing card games, and watching her beloved John Wayne movies. Everywhere she went she always brought two things: her honest opinion and a smile. These are both things that stayed with her until her last moments and for which she will surely be remembered. As a child, Joyce spent many summers on her uncle's farm in Ellenburg, NY where she was born. She never missed an opportunity to go out dancing and, of course, take the occasional excursion to Canada. Joyce lived most of her adult life in Schenectady, where she became a neighborhood fixture for her time spent enjoying the fresh air on her porch. Emblematic of this was her coronation as the Central Park Rose Queen in 2007. Joyce raised two children as a single mother, working at Woolworth's in downtown Schenectady and at the O.D. Heck facility as a cook in the main kitchen to support her family; a true testament to her fortitude and dedication to those around her. She found time even between these jobs to be a Cub Scout leader for her son and attend as many school functions as time would allow. As she grew older, aging never slowed her down. Joyce was a regular at the local senior centers, where we can only imagine she played a tough game of cards. She also frequently took advantage of the trips offered there and never forgot to pick up a post card or gift for her loved ones. When not out exploring or participating in the senior center activities, Joyce enjoyed spending time at home watching her extensive movie collection. In fact, she amassed a personal library of over 2,000 movies in her lifetime, a large portion of which was dedicated to a Mr. John Wayne. Always one for a party, Joyce eagerly awaited the holidays and, in particular, Halloween when she would dress up and present each neighborhood kid with a personalized bag of candy. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Owen & Elmira Peryea, and her sisters, Eva (Frank) Sheffield, Ruth (Sonny) Benware, and Norma Banker. She is survived by her two children, Joe (Lona) Grattan and Karen (Keith) Roscoe, grandchildren, Keith and Elizabeth Roscoe, and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, followed by a service at 4 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020