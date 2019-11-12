|
|
Joyce M. Fowler passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at the age of 69. Born Joyce Marie Abbato, she was the daughter of the late Benny and Dovie. Joyce was raised with her three sisters, Carol, Nancy and Patti. They were surrounded with unconditional love. Joyce will love and respect her family for all eternity. Joyce was noble and altruistic; anyone who knew her will remember her positive attitude. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1968, where she was a varsity cheerleader for the undefeated football team. She later graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Joyce worked for Bell Telephone Co. as a directory assistance operator and retired from Verizon as a central office technician. Joyce was a proud union member of IBEW and CWA. She was a Days of Our Lives junkie and loved to watch episodes of Gunsmoke with her husband Charlie and her bulldog Chomp. Joyce and Charlie loved and enjoyed to dine out at their favorite restaurants. Joyce and Charlie believe in Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There will be joy in Heaven. Joyce leaves behind her loving husband, Charlie Fowler, her two children, Sharon Natale and Jeremiah Fowler, grandchildren, Bryan Kelly, Erika O'Brien and Maxwell Fowler and great granddaughters, Paislee and Lilliana O'Brien. She also leaves behind 2 sisters, Nancy Richardson and Patti DiDonato. Besides her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Carol Murphy. In Joyce's memory be humble and gentle and be patient bearing with one another in love. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 2-4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A celebration of Joyce's life will follow, beginning at 4pm. To share remembrances or condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019