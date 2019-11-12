Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Fowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. Fowler Obituary
Joyce M. Fowler passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at the age of 69. Born Joyce Marie Abbato, she was the daughter of the late Benny and Dovie. Joyce was raised with her three sisters, Carol, Nancy and Patti. They were surrounded with unconditional love. Joyce will love and respect her family for all eternity. Joyce was noble and altruistic; anyone who knew her will remember her positive attitude. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1968, where she was a varsity cheerleader for the undefeated football team. She later graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Joyce worked for Bell Telephone Co. as a directory assistance operator and retired from Verizon as a central office technician. Joyce was a proud union member of IBEW and CWA. She was a Days of Our Lives junkie and loved to watch episodes of Gunsmoke with her husband Charlie and her bulldog Chomp. Joyce and Charlie loved and enjoyed to dine out at their favorite restaurants. Joyce and Charlie believe in Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There will be joy in Heaven. Joyce leaves behind her loving husband, Charlie Fowler, her two children, Sharon Natale and Jeremiah Fowler, grandchildren, Bryan Kelly, Erika O'Brien and Maxwell Fowler and great granddaughters, Paislee and Lilliana O'Brien. She also leaves behind 2 sisters, Nancy Richardson and Patti DiDonato. Besides her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Carol Murphy. In Joyce's memory be humble and gentle and be patient bearing with one another in love. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 2-4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue in Rotterdam. A celebration of Joyce's life will follow, beginning at 4pm. To share remembrances or condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -