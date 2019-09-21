|
Joyce M. Wrenn, 83, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Knapp Wrenn. Joyce graduated in 1954 from of The Academy of the Holy Names. She graduated in 1958 with a B.A. from The College of St. Rose and then earned her J.D. in 1961 from Albany Law School, and finally her M.A. in 1962 from SUNY Albany. Joyce was a longtime employee at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles. She also operated a private law practice for many years. Joyce was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Albany County Bar Association. She was the dear sister of the late John A. Wrenn. She is survived by several cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Drive, Albany, NY 12211. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. To leave a message, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may send a contribution to The College of St. Rose, 432 Western Ave., Albany, NY 12203.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019