Mrs. Joyce Frasier Marcellino, R.N., 77, of Northville Rd. in Edinburgh, NY, formerly a resident of Amsterdam, passed away peacefully Sunday August 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Schenectady, NY on December 15, 1941 a daughter of the late Charles and Pernie Simpson Frasier. She was a graduate of Northville High School. Joyce went on to graduate from the Mildred Elley Business School. She received her R.N. from Fulton Montgomery Community College and her B.S. in Nursing from Utica College of Technology. During her career she was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Lexington Center in Johnstown, NY, the Wilton Developmental Center and St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam. Joyce was dedicated and passionate about caring for others. She was selfless and acted as a mentor to co-workers, friends and family. She was of the Roman Catholic Faith and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends vacationing on the beaches of New Jersey, Cape Cod and Florida. She married Thomas L. Marcellino on April 24, 1967. He passed away on July 25, 2010. Survivors include her children, Thomas Marcellino (Georgia) of Highland, NY and Maria Snyder and her husband Rick of Cicero, NY. Four cherished grandchildren, Austin and Gina Marcellino and Alexa and Kayla Snyder. Sister-in-law, Paula Frasier of Edinburgh, NY. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Pernie Frasier and her beloved twin brother, John Frasier who passed away on January 3, 2016. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam with Father O. Robert DeMartinis presiding. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Amsterdam. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a c/o the funeral home. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019