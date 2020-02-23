|
|
Joyce Margaret Cowin, a longtime Schenectady resident, died on February 15 at Staten Island University Hospital. She had celebrated her 84th birthday four days earlier. Joyce was a Michigan native, born to Kitty and Julian Cowin, a high school English teacher and a Detroit architect. She grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan and graduated from Royal Oak High School before attending Northwestern University where she earned a degree in music as a piano major. A few years later Joyce also earned a Master of Music degree from West Virginia University. Upon graduation from college, Joyce accepted a position as a faculty member and piano teacher at the Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. While in the Cleveland area she joined a Unitarian Church because a young Robert Shaw was the choral conductor. It was a life changing experience. Joyce's career in music was long and fulfilling as a piano teacher, a teacher at Emma Willard School, a founding Director of the West Virginia Universitiy Preparatory Department, an organist and choir director in several of area churches and a conductor of senior citizen choruses in Schenectady. In 1963 Joyce married John Meader. The marriage ended in divorce in 1976. Their three children survive: Dan Meader (Kim) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Julia Rogan (John), Staten Island, NY and Keith Meader, Ballston Lake, NY, as well as two grandsons, John and William Meader and two granddaughters, Emerson and Quinn Rogan.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020