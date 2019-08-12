|
Joyce P. Roseboom (Selker) 77, of Ballston Spa, NY passed away Friday August 9th, 2019 at the Community Inn Hospice. Joyce was born on July 7th, 1942 in Schenectady, NY to Lawrence Selke and Ruth DesRoche. She graduated from Scotia Glenville High school, class of 1961. She married Carlton Roseboom Jr. on January 1st 1966. Joyce was a loving mother and wife. Survivors include her children, Valerie Kelly, Timothy Roseboom and wife Rebecca, Adina Rroseboom and wife Dawn. Holly Parslow (Roseboom) and Husband Rob. Grandchildren, David Roseboom and wife Lexi, Aaron LaVaglia, Austin Kelly, Fallon Roseboom, Dahkota Hathaway, Dechlan Roseboom, Nicolle Hathaway, and Brenna Roseboom. Great Grandchildren; Lacey Roseboom, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services or calling hours as requested by the family. Burial to be help at a later time with immediate family only. If you'd wish to make a memorial contribution for Joyce, please make them to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019