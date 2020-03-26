|
|
Mrs. Joyce R. Parry, 91, of Glenville, NY, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Care in Scotia where she had been a resident. Born in Millville, NJ, Joyce graduated from Douglass College (N.J.) in 1950 with a B.S. degree in mathematics. She then moved to the Schenectady area, where she worked at General Electric as an engineering assistant in the Turbine Department from 1950-1951. She later worked as the Business Office Coordinator at the Schenectady Museum - now "miSci" - from 1984-1996. While her children were young, she was an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Pashley School PTA, and the Sunday School of the Scotia Methodist Church. She counted the Sunday collections at the church for more than forty years (starting about 1960). She also was a volunteer for many years at the Schenectady food pantry. She was an active volunteer with the Friends of the Schenectady County Public Library, serving (with George Gould) as co-manager of the Whitney Book Corner from the bookstore's opening in 2002 until 2006, then as financial manager until 2013. She was an avid reader, favoring Victorian and Edwardian novels, and an enthusiastic solver of crossword puzzles. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Parry, and daughter, Susan Parry Whelchel. Survivors include her two sons, William J. Parry of Brooklyn and James "Kibo" Parry of Boston; and grandchildren, Anastasia E. and Megan P. Whelchel. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 30, 2010 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. until at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia, NY. Entombment of cremains will take place in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020