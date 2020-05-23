Joyce S. Keating, 85, of Belmar, New Jersey, formerly of Schenectady, New York, passed away on May 16 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born and raised in Schenectady where she and her husband raised their family before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. Joyce graduated from the State University of New York at Albany and was the staff director for NY State Senator Hugh Farley. In New Jersey, she was a parishioner of The Church of Saint Rose where she sang in the choir and taught CCD. Joyce was an avid reader of literature, and a world traveler. She studied classical piano and was a gifted pianist. She loved to walk on the boardwalk and was a fabulous cook. She recently took up astronomy and painting. Most importantly, Joyce was dedicated to her family and the Catholic Faith. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Joan Nicole Keating Prince, her parents, Philip and Mary Tannatta, her sister, Carmel Jack, and her nephew, Kenneth Jack. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James B. Keating, her children and their spouses: Mary and Thomas Spare of Annapolis, MD, Karen and Steven Hornsby of Gonzales, LA, Joyce Ann Burns of Belmar, NJ, Michael and Dawn Keating of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Jim Keating of Idaho Falls, ID; and her grandchildren: Nicholas Spare, Gabriella Spare, Mia Spare, Michael Burns, David Burns, Claire Prevosti, Aidan Keating, Ava Keating, Sophia Prince, Christian Prince, Isabella Prince and Erik Prince; her loving siblings, Raymond and Linda Tannatta, Diane and Chet Nebolini, Joseph Tannatta and Beverly Varno, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 pandemic State of Emergency, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar at a later date. Donations can be made to the parish or religious order of your choice for Masses to be said for the repose of her soul. Other donations can be made in her name to Schenectady County Right to Life, Inc. or The Joan Nicole Prince Home, Scotia, NY. For further information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 23, 2020.