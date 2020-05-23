Joyce S. Keating
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce S. Keating, 85, of Belmar, New Jersey, formerly of Schenectady, New York, passed away on May 16 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born and raised in Schenectady where she and her husband raised their family before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. Joyce graduated from the State University of New York at Albany and was the staff director for NY State Senator Hugh Farley. In New Jersey, she was a parishioner of The Church of Saint Rose where she sang in the choir and taught CCD. Joyce was an avid reader of literature, and a world traveler. She studied classical piano and was a gifted pianist. She loved to walk on the boardwalk and was a fabulous cook. She recently took up astronomy and painting. Most importantly, Joyce was dedicated to her family and the Catholic Faith. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Joan Nicole Keating Prince, her parents, Philip and Mary Tannatta, her sister, Carmel Jack, and her nephew, Kenneth Jack. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James B. Keating, her children and their spouses: Mary and Thomas Spare of Annapolis, MD, Karen and Steven Hornsby of Gonzales, LA, Joyce Ann Burns of Belmar, NJ, Michael and Dawn Keating of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Jim Keating of Idaho Falls, ID; and her grandchildren: Nicholas Spare, Gabriella Spare, Mia Spare, Michael Burns, David Burns, Claire Prevosti, Aidan Keating, Ava Keating, Sophia Prince, Christian Prince, Isabella Prince and Erik Prince; her loving siblings, Raymond and Linda Tannatta, Diane and Chet Nebolini, Joseph Tannatta and Beverly Varno, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 pandemic State of Emergency, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar at a later date. Donations can be made to the parish or religious order of your choice for Masses to be said for the repose of her soul. Other donations can be made in her name to Schenectady County Right to Life, Inc. or The Joan Nicole Prince Home, Scotia, NY. For further information, or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved