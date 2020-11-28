Joyce W. Anderson, 70, of Rotterdam, passed away at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Guilderland Center on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Cook) Wagoner. She was a graduate of Schalmont High School in 1968. Joyce also received her college degree from SUNY Oneonta in 1972. For a period of time, she lived in the states of Washington and California. When she returned, Joyce was employed as a teaching assistant for the Guilderland Central School District. Joyce was a member of the Lynnwood Reformed Church and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed participating in 4H programs as a teenager. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family. Joyce enjoyed camping and was passionate about playing pinochle. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Daniel B. Anderson, whom she married August 16, 1975 and her one brother, Donald Wagoner. She is survived by her children, Jamie Cranmore (Jeff) of McKinney, TX and Eric Anderson of Schenectady, one sister, Barbara Wilgocki (Stanley) of Guilderland, two brothers, James Wagoner (Maria) of Rotterdam and Edward Wagoner (Sherry) of Peoria, AZ. Joyce is also survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Zweers-DeRosia and two grandchildren, Daniel Cranmore and Edward Cranmore. A Graveside Service will be Monday November 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Schenectady Memorial Park Gifford's Church Road in Rotterdam. Social distancing and face masks are required. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held in the spring of 2021. Contributions can be made in Joyce's memory to the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com
.