Joycelyne Ruth Adams, 90, of Guilderland, NY, formerly from Rotterdam, NY, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Joy was born in Marks Tey, Essex, England and emigrated to the US to marry Lester V. Adams Jr. in 1947. They shared 52 wonderful years together. Joy was predeceased by her husband Lester V. Jr., and sons Paul R. & Lester V. III. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Joy (Thomas) Madelone, and sons Michael (Anne) Adams, Steven (Jonetta) Adams, and Keith (Wendy Sue) Adams and her many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our deepest appreciation to Dr. Zofia Drzymalski and the Community Hospice for their kind and gentle care of our Mum (Nanny). In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Schenectady, NY 12302. For Joy's full obituary visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 12, 2020.