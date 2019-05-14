Home

Juanita M. Coon

Juanita M. Coon Obituary
Juanita M. Coon, 101, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Wesley Health Care Center. Born in Mechanicville, NY on November 10, 1917, she was the daughter of Palmer and Ivah Isles. Juanita owned and operated Coon's Variety Store on Front Street in Ballston Spa for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, baking cookies, and Sunday dinners with her family. Her family was her greatest joy and she treasured the time she spent with them. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Coon, and her sisters, Thelma and Lorraine. Juanita is survived by her children, David Coon (Pam) of Ballston Spa and Mary Ann Frament (David) of Clifton Park; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 17 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Juanita may be made to Easy St. Horse and Barnyard Rescue, 109 Langley Road, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 14, 2019
